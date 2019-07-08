Bill Gates calls Steve Jobs a world class magic-user

Ros Krasny for Bloomberg:

Bill Gates on Steve Jobs –

“I was like a minor wizard because he would be casting spells, and I would see people mesmerized, but because I’m a minor wizard, the spells don’t work on me,” said Bill Gates, the world’s second-richest person…

“I have yet to meet any person who” could rival Jobs “in terms of picking talent, hyper-motivating that talent, and having a sense of design of, ‘Oh, this is good. This is not good,’ ” Gates added of his sometime collaborator and competitor.

“Even when he failed, he succeeded,” Gates said.

The full interview was broadcast by CNN on Sunday July 8.