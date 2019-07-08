Very rare Apple-1 manual from 1976 to sell at auction

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

An extremely rare original Apple-1 Operation Manual from 1976 is about to be sold at auction by RR Auction, the same auctioneer that has been making waves with a range of brilliant examples of Apple memorabilia.

The original 12-page Apple-1 Operation Manual was published by the Apple Computer Company circa 1976. It carries Apple’s original logo depicting Isaac Newton sitting under an apple tree on the front cover.

As a very rare piece of memorabilia – just 175 were probably ever made — this is expected to raise $10,000+ when the sale takes place.