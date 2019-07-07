Jean-Louis Gassée: Misunderstanding design and Jony Ive’s role at Apple

Jean-Louis Gassée for Monday Note:

It’s sad to see the man who gave Apple such a signal design identity move on. But critics who sense doom now that Apple Design will report through Operations badly misunderstand what Design really means for an industrial company that manufactures hundreds of millions of devices.

Ive is a living representative of the relatively new lineage of industrial designers, of artists and engineers who understand that to design a product means taking care of the Look and Feel and the operational factors that are required to deliver their wares in extremely large quantities, on time, while meeting cost and reliability targets.