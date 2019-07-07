Dow Jones Newswires reviews Apple’s iPadOS: The software your iPad has been waiting for

David Pierce for Dow Jones Newswires:

A new version of iPad software, called iPadOS, gives the iPad new powers and makes it more useful for multitasking and all kinds of work. It might still not feel exactly like your laptop, but it can now do just about everything your PC can. And, great news: The iPad doesn’t have a butterfly keyboard.

The new iPadOS launches officially this fall, but it is available now in a public beta. In my early tests, the software is a little buggy, and a lot of apps aren’t fully compatible, so please don’t install it on your primary device just yet. But iPadOS has already changed my opinion of iPads. Apple’s tablet still isn’t going to kill the Mac — but it might be all the computer you need.

A powerful web browser and file manager bring the iPad much closer to parity with the Mac. And, of course, the iPad already had a lot going for it, from its huge App Store to the Apple Pencil. The rest of iPadOS is about making all that stuff easier to use.