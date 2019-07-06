Apple employees anxious

Curie Kim for Blind’s Work Talk Blog:

Apple’s chief design officer, Jony Ive announced that he was leaving Apple to start his own design firm, Lovefirm… We wanted to ask verified Apple employees what they really think about Ive’s departure and how impactful they think it would be for their company.

Key Points:

• Just 51% of Apple employees believe that Ive’s departure will result in no change.

• The other half believe that there will be an impact, and more Apple employees believe that there will be negative impact due to the departure.

• More than 77% of Apple employees are hopeful that Apple will remain as a tech design leader.

• Over 90% of those who stated that Apple would have ‘positive impact’ or ‘no change’ stated the company would remain as a tech product design leader.

For those who stated the departure would have a negative impact, only 32% stated that Apple could remain as a tech product design leader.