iOS 13 shows Apple still sweats the detail, or something

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

Apple tends to focus attention on the major features when it announces a new OS – and there’s plenty of them to go round – Dark mode, new iPad gestures, iPadOS multitasking, the new Find My app, new privacy tools, Photos improvements and so many other features they barely all fitted on the company’s WWDC slide shows.

Now that public and developer beta testing has begun, we’re beginning to hear about all the tiny features that just didn’t get any attention at the developer event – and this is where it gets really interesting. This year it looks like Apple really is listening to what people need.

List includes:

  • iPhone2iPhone
  • CarPlay tweaks
  • Profile sharing in Messages
  • FaceTime Attention Correction
  • Active window mode in Split View
  • Emergency contacts indicators

MacDailyNews Take: Evans is correct that small iOS enhancements always emerge over summer in the build-up to the fall iPhone upgrade, but does Apple really still sweat the detail?

