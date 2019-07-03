Apple wins smart fabric patents – ‘Wearable iPhones’?

Christian de Looper for Digital Trends:

The patent itself is related to a textile-based touch surface — so don’t expect to see a high-tech Apple jacket any time soon.

In the patent, Apple describes multiple sets of conductive threads, which are woven together in different directions.

The patent also says the device could then be incorporated into clothing like a jacket or shirt, and used in conjunction with other electronic devices like an Apple Watch or an iPhone. The fabric could even be used in furniture or car seat, as well as with Apple TV and CarPlay.