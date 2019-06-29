U.S. President Trump says meeting with China went ‘far better than expected’

Elizabeth Zwirz for FOXBusiness:

President Trump on Saturday touted the success of his “great meeting” at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which the leaders agreed to restart trade talks.

The meeting exceeded expectations, Trump said, tweeting that it went “far better than expected.” The president also elaborated on the compromises he made with Xi. “I agreed not to increase the already existing Tariffs that we charge China while we continue to negotiate,” Trump wrote. “China has agreed that, during the negotiation, they will begin purchasing large amounts of agricultural product from our great Farmers.”

He also spoke about his previous announcement regarding the Chinese tech giant Huawei, in which he gave U.S. suppliers the okay to sell components to the company. “At the request of our High Tech companies, and President Xi, I agreed to allow Chinese company Huawei to buy product from them which will not impact our National Security,” Trump tweeted. “Importantly, we have opened up negotiations again with China as our relationship with them continues to be a very good one.”