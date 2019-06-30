Jony Ive’s greatest achievement wasn’t the iPhone, it was the original Bondi Blue iMac

Alex Blake for Digital Trends:

Jony Ive is leaving Apple. It’s hard to imagine a bigger culture shock to the world’s largest tech company since Steve Jobs’ death in 2011.

When thinking of Ive and his design work, we often turn to the iPod and the iPhone. They’re the devices that sent Apple to stratospheric heights.

But if you’re looking for Ive’s greatest achievement, you’ll have to go a little further back to 1998. That’s because Jony Ive’s most important work was not the iPhone — it was the iMac.

MacDailyNews Take: Without that iMac, Apple may not have been around to make the iPhone years later.

  1. A fab machine — except for that world class, badly designed, hockey puck mouse. How a designer can get so much right and then something so wrong simultaneously is beyond me.

