Browse dozens of retro classic Mac screen shots from 1984 to 1999

Via OSXDaily:

Do you enjoy taking trips down computing memory lane? Why not take a gander at screenshots of old Macintosh Mac OS releases from yesteryear, like Mac OS System 1, System 4, System 7, and System 9?

A fun site called VersionMuseum hosts collections of screen shots from old software releases, including historical Mac OS versions.

If screenshots aren’t enough for you, don’t forget you can get hands on and actually run and experience many of these retro computing environments directly and easier than ever before, either in web browsers or through emulators…