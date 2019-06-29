Digital Photography Review: Which phone to buy, Apple’s iPhone X, iPhone XR, or the Google Pixel 3a?

Via Digital Photography Review:

It’s time for Jordan to buy a new phone, so he compares the cameras on the iPhone X, iPhone XR, and the Google Pixel 3a with the help of fellow photographer and filmmaker Tyler Stalman. Is the Google phone good enough to draw Jordan out of Apple’s walled garden? Tune in to find out.

MacDailyNews Take: And this choice doesn’t even take into account privacy (or lack thereof), app quality, build quality, service availability, and so many more areas where a real iPhone trumps all of the world’s iPhone wannabes!