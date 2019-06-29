Here’s one way Apple could benefit from the U.S.-China trade war

Harsh Chauhan for The Motley Fool:

The Nikkei Asian Review has reported that Apple has told its prominent suppliers to consider moving 15% to 30% of production capacity outside China to countries including India, Mexico, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

If Apple does decide to move a part of its production, it will have to leave behind a nicely integrated supply chain in China. But moving into a market such as India could be beneficial for Apple from a long-term perspective.

The global smartphone market fell 6.6% during the first quarter of 2019, according to IDC… But the Indian smartphone market was immune to this drop. IDC estimates that the Indian smartphone market grew 7.1% annually during the first quarter of 2019 as shipments crossed 32 million units. But Apple fell behind in the premium smartphone rankings in the country.

But Apple is missing out on all the fun because of one simple problem: a lack of manufacturing facilities in India.