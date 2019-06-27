Marques Brownlee reviews Beats PowerBeats Pro: Better than Apple’s AirPods!

Marques Brownlee says Beats’ Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones are better than Apple’s AirPods.

MacDailyNews Take: Hey, is that a PowerBeats Pro case in your pocket or are you just happy to see us?

PowerBeats Pro or AirPods?

Who cares? Either way, Apple gets the sale!

