Americans now answer less than half of the calls on their mobile phones

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

Hiya, which specializes in nuisance and scam call protection, that released findings showing that as robocalls continue to rise, Americans are using their mobile phones less and less to make and receive calls.

According to Hiya’s analysis, spam calls grew to 25.3 billion in the first half of 2019, up 128% compared to the same period last year, and nearly reaching the 26.3 billion robocalls Americans received in all of 2018. The average number of spam calls a consumer receives has more than doubled in the last six months, up to 16 per month compared to seven at the end of last year.

Simultaneously, the number of calls being picked up has dropped to less than one in two (48%), a four percent decline since Hiya initially released the State of the Phone Call report in January. The number of calls Americans make is being impacted as well. On average, people make and receive a total of 178 calls per month, a 17% decrease since the beginning of the year.