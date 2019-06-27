Apple continues expanding into health care by selling blood glucose monitor that closely integrates with iPhone and Apple Watch

Christina Farr and Kif Leswing for CNBC:

Some Apple retail locations now sell a glucose monitor that integrates with the iPhone to give people with diabetes a way to track their blood sugar through Apple’s Health app. One Drop is an aesthetically designed blood glucose monitor with an associated iPhone app that integrates with Apple’s Health app, as well as a separate Apple Watch app. It’s the only diabetes product that Apple is currently selling in its physical stores, although it previously carried One Drop online and carried a Sanofi monitor in 2012. The introduction of OneDrop is a prime example of how Apple is breaking into the health space by selling consumer-oriented products and integrating the data from them in its Health app, making the iPhone and Apple Watch hubs for people’s personal health. Apple’s health team and the merchandisers who select products for the store are different divisions at Apple. But the inclusion of One Drop in the store is a sign that Apple products are increasingly capable of performing health-related tasks.

MacDailyNews Take: Not surprising, as Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind will be in health:

On the healthcare, in particular, and sort of your wellbeing, this is an area that I believe, if you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, “What was Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind?” It will be about health. Because our business has always been about enriching people’s lives. And as we’ve gotten into healthcare more and more through the Watch and through other things that we’ve created with ResearchKit and CareKit and putting your medical records on the iPhone, this is a huge deal. And it’s something that is very important for people. We are democratizing it. We are taking what has been with the institutions and empowering the individual to manage their health. And we’re just at the front end of this. But I do think, looking back, in the future, you will answer that question, Apple’s most-important contribution to mankind has been in health. — Tim Cook, January 8, 2019

Hopefully, someday, non-invasive glucose monitoring will finally supersede the barbarism of daily lancing!