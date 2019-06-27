Apple Music now has over 60 million subscribers worldwide, including free trialists

Tim Ingham for Music Business Worldwide:
Apple Music has passed the milestone of 60 million subscribers.
[UPDATE: The source for this story, Numerama, reported Apple’s 60m-plus subs were all ‘paying’, but Apple has since clarified that this number in fact includes free trialists.]
That’s according to the firm’s Eddy Cue, SVP of Services, who confirmed the platform has surpassed the figure to the French media today (June 27).
Apple has also confirmed that Beats 1, Apple Music’s in-house ‘radio’ station, now has “tens of millions of listeners”.
MacDailyNews Take: In December, the number of Apple Music subscribers was 56 million, up from 50 million in May 2018, both figures including free trialists. (Apple Music is free for the first three months, sans advertising. More info and sign up link here.
Inexorably, Apple Music continues its march to No.1 worldwide!