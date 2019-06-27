ZDNet hands on with macOS Catalina (beta): Apple’s veteran desktop OS can still learn new tricks

Cliff Joseph for ZDNet:

Compared to iOS and the new iPadOS variant, Apple’s desktop operating system, macOS, is mature, and while the beta version of the forthcoming Catalina release isn’t entirely bug-free, it does feel stable enough to encourage exploration if you have a spare Mac on which to install it. And since Catalina will run on a wide range of Mac models, going back to 2012, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find an old machine to try it out on…

The usual caveats about using beta software remain, but even in its current form Catalina looks like one of the most impressive updates that macOS has received in recent years. Even if you’re not a fan of apps such as Notes and Reminders, the enhanced security provided by Catalina will be welcomed by IT managers, while Sidecar and the enhanced controls for secondary displays will have many creative users queuing up to install Catalina in September.