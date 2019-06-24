Apple releases first public beta of macOS Catalina

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Catalina update to its public beta testing group, giving non-developers a chance to try out the software ahead of its fall public release.

Beta testers who have signed up for Apple’s beta testing program will be able to download the macOS Catalina beta through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile.

Potential beta testers should make a full Time Machine backup before installing macOS Catalina, and it may not be wise to install it on a primary machine because betas can be unstable and often have many bugs.