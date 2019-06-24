What’s Apple’s strategy for keeping the iPod touch alive?

Joe Leo for MacPrices:

Apple killed off all of its iPod models except for the iPod touch being the sole holdover and it finally was updated after four years late last month in May with a new seventh generation version but, with its popularity having since waned with the iPhone performing the same functions as the hybrid MP3 music player, why did the Cupertino, California-based tech giant decide to keep the device alive?

Apple is hoping that a kid that gets an iPod touch today will be exposed to the world of iOS. Then further down the road, as they get older and have their own money to spend, since they are already in the ecosystem, they will become users of other Apple products like the iPhone (if they haven’t already gotten their parents to buy them one when they were younger) or especially, the Mac. It’s a totally devious plan that, hopefully, will make those kids future adults who will be Apple fans for life, resulting in the company raking in the big bucks for its products and services.