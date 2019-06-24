Are we headed toward a 12/14/16-inch MacBook line-up?

It was back in February that we first heard about a new 16-inch MacBook Pro in the works, and a new report today supports this, adding some more details. As we noted this morning, the timing does seem a little odd, “As the 15-inch MacBook Pro was refreshed already this year, with newer processors and a revised keyboard design, people are expecting the 16-inch to forge a new, separate, tier in Apple’s product lineup.”
I do think the eventual play here is to swap out the old 11/13/15-inch line-up with a 12/14/16-inch one.
The 12-inch switch has already happened, of course. There’s no longer an 11-inch MacBook Air, the 12-inch MacBook now occupying the slot of the smallest machine on offer. If we get a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, then it would make sense for the 13-inch one to be bumped up to 14-inch.
MacDailyNews Take: 12/14/16 seems like an optimal result. The 12-inch MacBook is certainly small and light enough. It easily replaced our beloved 11-inch MacBook Air units in our backpacks. The 14-inch would be for the general notebook user and the 16-inch would be the professional portable Mac flagship. (Best solution would be for Apple to offer a high-end 14-inch model, thermals willing, for those who want performance in a smaller size that 16-inches. Perhaps Apple is working toward this simpler solution?
4 Comments
This type of move would also allow them to move to a tolerable and workable new keyboard design and save face.
Couldn’t they simply reduce the bezels and offer a different display without altering much of anything else?
They’ve got to “alter” (replace) that keyboard if they ever want me to buy another Mac notebook. I’ve been ready to upgrade for four years.
Otherwise I’ll probably have to a used 2015 pro for PShop work and an iPad pro with a choice of KBs as a (sub-optimal) daily driver, although a 16″ MBP with a workable KB is the solution I’m crossing fingers for.
Let’s hope not. The latest MacBooks are amongst the worst in hardware design. Apple needs to improve basically everything, especially the keyboard, cooling capacity, and repairability.