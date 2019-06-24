Are we headed toward a 12/14/16-inch MacBook line-up?

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

It was back in February that we first heard about a new 16-inch MacBook Pro in the works, and a new report today supports this, adding some more details. As we noted this morning, the timing does seem a little odd, “As the 15-inch MacBook Pro was refreshed already this year, with newer processors and a revised keyboard design, people are expecting the 16-inch to forge a new, separate, tier in Apple’s product lineup.”

I do think the eventual play here is to swap out the old 11/13/15-inch line-up with a 12/14/16-inch one.

The 12-inch switch has already happened, of course. There’s no longer an 11-inch MacBook Air, the 12-inch MacBook now occupying the slot of the smallest machine on offer. If we get a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, then it would make sense for the 13-inch one to be bumped up to 14-inch.