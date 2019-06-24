Digital Photography Review: Alien Skin Exposure X4 offers sophisticated editing and organization without a subscription

Jeff Carlson for Digital Photography Review:

When I reviewed Alien Skin Exposure X3, I noted several features that make it unique among other photo editing and organizing applications, such as its extensive library of professional presets, a quad-layout interface option for reviewing multiple similar shots at once, and a novel way of storing nondestructive edits on disk.

Although the new Exposure X4 version 4.5 feels more evolutionary than its version number would suggest, that’s not a criticism. The changes in this release address some prior rough edges, add features that are now expected for this class of software, and in general refine the experience of processing your photos without feeling like the software is getting in the way.

Exposure X4 is available as a single purchase, not a subscription, which I think is still a motivating factor among many photographers. It costs $119 for Exposure X4 itself, or is available as a bundle for $149 that includes a couple of other Alien Skin utilities. Upgrade pricing for earlier versions of Exposure is also available, and you can try the software for free during a 30-day trial. It runs on Mac OS X Yosemite or newer and Windows 7 64-bit or newer.

Who’s it for: Photographers who want sophisticated editing and organization without a subscription or a central-library structure.