‘Anonymous’ hacker exposed after dropping USB drive while throwing Molotov cocktail

Catalin Cimpanu for ZDNet:

In a bizarre investigation, Belgium police have identified a member of the Anonymous Belgium hacker collective while investigating an arson case at a local bank.

The perpetrator, a 35-year-old man from the Belgian city of Roeselare, was initially arrested after throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Crelan Bank office in Rumbeke, a suburb of Roeselare, back in 2014.

Police tracked down the suspect because he dropped a USB thumb drive on the ground while/after throwing the Molotov cocktail… HLN reported last week that Brecht received an 18 months prison sentence for his cyber-crimes, and was ordered to pay €3,000 ($3,400) to Crelan Bank as compensation for the e-banking portal’s downtime. Brecht’s recent jail term will be added on top of a three-year prison sentence for arson (related to throwing the Molotov cocktail). The first sentence’s execution was delayed so Brecht could receive counseling for psychological problems.

Data on the thumb drive led police to a local man identified in court documents only by Brecht S..