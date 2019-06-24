Apartment complex, insurance firm sue Apple over lethal iPad fire

Roger Fingas for AppelInsider:

A New Jersey apartment complex and its insurance company are together suing Apple to recover payouts for a Feb. 22, 2017 iPad fire, which killed a tenant of the building, Bradley Ireland. “The subject tablet was unreasonably dangerous and unsafe for its intended purpose by reasons of defects in its design and/or its manufacture and/or a lack of adequate warnings,” part of the court complaint reads. Apple is allegedly responsible for damages because it knew — or should have known — that the iPad’s lithium battery was an “ultrahazardous mechanism capable of causing damage, even when reasonably used.” The plaintiffs, Union Management and its subrogating insurance company, Greater New York Mutual Insurance Company, filed the case June 20 through the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

MacDailyNews Take: From Apple’s iPad User Guide, in part:

Handling Handle iPad with care. It is made of metal, glass, and plastic and has sensitive electronic components inside. iPad or its battery can be damaged if dropped, burned, punctured, or crushed, or if it comes in contact with liquid. If you suspect damage to iPad or the battery, discontinue use of iPad, as it may cause overheating or injury. Don’t use iPad with a cracked screen, as it may cause injury. If you’re concerned about scratching the surface of iPad, consider using a case or cover.

Battery Don’t attempt to replace the iPad battery yourself. The lithium-ion battery in iPad should be replaced by Apple or an authorized service provider. Improper replacement or repair could damage the battery, cause overheating, or result in injury.

Charging Charge iPad with the included USB cable and power adapter. You can also charge iPad with “Made for iPad” or other third-party cables and power adapters that are compliant with USB 2.0 or later and with applicable country regulations and international and regional safety standards, including the International Standard for Safety Information Technology Equipment (IEC 60950-1). Other adapters may not meet applicable safety standards, and charging with such adapters could pose a risk of death or injury.

Using damaged cables or chargers, or charging when moisture is present, can cause fire, electric shock, injury, or damage to iPad or other property.

Apple’s iPad User Guide in full is here.