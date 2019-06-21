Inside Apple’s team, led by Phil Schiller, that greenlights iPhone apps for the App Store

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

In an inside look at Apple, CNBC has learned from people familiar with the process how the company reviews and approves apps and other iPhone software…

People familiar with the matter told CNBC that an executive board led by Apple marketing Senior Vice President Phil Schiller meets every week to discuss controversial apps or other iPhone software programs that may infringe Apple’s App Store guidelines.

The “executive review board,” or ERB, sets policy for Apple’s Worldwide Developer Relations department, which is often called App Review. ERB is also the body that makes the final call on whether an app can stay on the store or is banned…

Unlike content moderators at Silicon Valley companies such as Facebook or YouTube that rely on tens of thousands of contractors, Apple’s app reviewers work for Apple, people familiar with the process said. They’re paid hourly, have employee badges and get Apple benefits such as health care. Everyone starts out reviewing iPhone apps, and as reviewers become more senior, they are trained to evaluate apps with in-app purchases, subscriptions, Apple Watch and Apple TV.

The department has more than 300 reviewers and is based out of a pair of offices in Sunnyvale, California