I’ve gone iPad-only – here’s why you should, too

I can’t lie. I scoffed when I heard that Apple considered the iPad a computer. Surely no one takes people who use iPads with keyboards seriously?
Oh, how the tables have turned. I’ve spent the best part of the last six months on my iPad, and I’m actually enjoying it far more than I have on some of the sleekest, most powerful, most expensive laptops in my time.
To be fair, I’ve got the good fortune to have most of Apple’s current five-device iPad line-up on hand to make such a bold statement. But it’s not too far-fetched, even if you consider yourself a “power user”. There’s a huge caveat that comes with that statement, but we’ll get to it later.
MacDailyNews Take: Many, many people think they need a traditional “computer” who would be much better served with an iPad. They don’t know it, yet, but they will eventually. And, it’s only going to get (much) better with the release of iPadOS this fall!
Simple tools for simple tasks.
Which covers most peoples needs.
The best computer is the one you don’t see is what this article confirms.
The best computer, for me, is the one I control.
I’m not arguing ownership.
Let me translate this to truth:
I’m an idiot with a light writing job that spends all day reading twitter, web browsing, and otherwise being a sap on humanity. I call this work. I want everyone to be a loser and do nothing of worth so I feel less bad about what a loser in life I am. I have no work output that takes any real skill or energy to create. If you’re a loser like me, join me, and declare this is the new world order to hide our sloth behind large numbers of our collective idiocy. We’ll declare this “working smarter, the new way” to hide that we really don’t do any hard work worth a damn, and are more or less useless drains on humanity, the ilk that inspired the chair denizens of WallE.
I’d switch except I cannot rip a movie on an iPad.
Not going to work for me and many others. The iPad is essentially a laptop at this point, I fail to find the insight in this. Before it was essentially a laptop, even this person with their modest needs couldn’t use it for much work. If you enjoy the iPad then go nuts, but incidentally, you can still do more with a MacBook. Sorry, but it’s true.
Sure. I’ll bet everyone drives a 2 seat convertible too. Every survey proves truck drivers and SUV owners never haul anything 90% of the time, so shouldn’t they voluntarily downsize because MDN can’t find any better memes to support this month?
For the price Apple charges for the iPads and accessories needed for the “average” user to half replace a Macbook at best—- why would you not simply buy the more capable product? Other than the horrid butterfly keyboards of course….
The minute Apple stops making Macs is the minute Apple is dead to me. ipads don’t replace Macs. Ipads are accessories with OBVIOUS limitations and compromises that only shills like MDN would ignore.
Love my iPad Pro, which does Procreate very effectively.
For most other work, I need a proper desktop filing system, which iMac and MacBook Pro provide.
Shut The Heck Up. Quit promoting the mantra that an iPad alone will solve all your computing needs. It just isn’t true unless your need is simple. I can think of many reasons why “you shouldn’t too.” Screen real estate alone is a massive disadvantage.
Team a non-screen and all processing iPad with 8K Apple Monitor Glasses and maybe. (Nah!). Some things aren’t broke and don’t need fixing. They exist in an ideal form for human use. Keyboard, a big a** monitor(s) and mouse or trackpad aren’t broke.
yea yea yea, heard it before so many, many times from MDN. Some of us do stuff like science and research – where we rely on our laptops and desktops (remember those) to do the heavy lifting and all the grunt work. So much of the software and associated tasks I do on a daily basis is not an option on an iPad (yea, I have one so I know what I’m talking about). It’s a theme MDN repeats ad nauseum. May be true for some, but definitely not all of us laptop and desktop users, so please, please MDN, take a chill pill about this fave theme of yours.
You can do science and research with pen and paper. I would bet most of what you do is online anyway. That being said, your ‘needs’ don’t negate the fact that most people don’t need a computer as you describe it. Most people need access to:
Email
News
social media
entertainment
All of which can literally be done on an iPod.
And please. Don’t start whining that I don’t understand the needs of people that need computers. Most people actually don’t.
Who the fuck are you to determine what most people need????
It’s been a mirage iOS-crazy Tim Cook has been dreaming of to become a “Post PC Era” hero with his version of “forward vision”. But he needed the deep understanding of underlying technology which he lacks. But an iPad is a superb tool for manipulating P/L etc on Excel.
Excel is an absolutely indispensable tool for millions. But it ABSOLUTELY SUCKS on an iPad or any tablet. Not only is it severely watered down, the screen size and horrible inaccurate finger selection make it the slowest most infuriating mistake prone mess. Not a fan of touchscreens at all for any numerical or word processing work.
Add to that the reality that iPads can’t multiprocess for shit, and output and file sharing options are similarly constrained to weak slow inconsistent messes —- yeah, just buy a Mac.
I have been using an iPad as my primary home computer for about a year — since my iMac died. I have a Mac at work, but only travel with an iPad. For the most part the iPad does everything I need. My frustration is the software developers. Here are the areas that I struggle with:
– tax software. There is no app for doing taxes. I tried both TurboTax and HandR Block. Neither is really a tax program, but are rather web apps that relay information to the website. I called for tech support and was told to just go to the website!?!?
– genealogy software. Reunion makes an iPad app, but it must be tied to Reunion on the Mac
– bank software. I use Banktivity, but it is about 3/4 of the program that the Macversion is.
Also, you can edit a comment on this site with an iPad. Really!?!?!