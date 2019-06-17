Tech needs to clean up its own mess, Apple CEO Tim Cook tells Stanford grads

Mie Murphy for MarketWatch:

Tim Cook offered a cautionary message to Stanford University graduates Sunday, urging them to remember that with great power comes great responsibility.

“If you’ve built a chaos factory, you can’t dodge responsibility for the chaos.” — Tim Cook

“Too many seem to think good intentions excuse away harmful outcomes,” the Apple Inc. chief executive told about 5,200 graduates during Stanford’s commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, Calif. “But whether you like it or not, what you build and what you create define who you are.. Taking responsibility means having the courage to see things through.”

While he did not mention companies by name, his criticisms could be interpreted at taking aim against Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc., and YouTube, a unit of Alphabet Inc.’s Google.