Dear Apple, here’s how I solved my MacBook keyboard problem

Chris Matyszczyk for ZDNet:

The legend of the latest MacBooks and their unworthiness has continually grown like a creepy cactus on your front porch.

Principally, the problem has been the keyboard. It functions about as well as many of the world’s current governments…

Regular sufferers of this column will know that I bought a MacBook Air and, within months of my purchase, the M key was suddenly wonky. I’d press it and it would resist. I’d press it harder and it would resist more… I trained the appropriate fingers of my right hand to hit down on the M far harder than on any of the other keys. Honestly, at times this was conscious bashing of the M key. It was as if I could pick at an especially obstinate zit and it would finally go away…

Last week, however, something strange happened. I realized I’d stopped bashing. Actually, I didn’t even notice at first. It was like a hiccup that had suddenly disappeared, a cut that had mysteriously healed, a Twitter troll who had oddly liked one of my tweets. As I write, my M key is reborn. It shows no signs of stubbornness. It’s simply stopped throwing its tantrum.