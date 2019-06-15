1 Comment

  1. Going through the long article to find out why some developers didn’t like Sign In with Apple I found out these reasons:

    — those developers WANTED the info Facebook and Google provided like personal photos, email addresses etc.

    article : “as a company we have to know who we’re transacting with and who we’re selling to. It’s definitely something we would like to assess more fully.””

    — those developers are worried that their Android apps that don’t have Sign In With Apple would be considered inferior or that users will get out of Facebook etc and then won’t be able to sign in to an Android version of their app.

    i.e all the reasons are for mainly for developers benefit not their consumers

    “Whereas something like Facebook is a rich application that people use for lots of data sharing”

    Food for thought. “Rich Data Sharing”.

    Unfortunately some of these developers would probably go into the ‘Apple Monopoly Anti Trust’ case and complain that Apple is too powerful with it’s app store (article “And that gives Apple more control, which the third-party app makers don’t like.”) and the investigators will not understand the privacy issues etc.

    Some times I think Apple is ta Lone Wolf trying to push forward issues like privacy, unwanted surveillance while everyone else including the other big companies are just out for No.1.

