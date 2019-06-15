Apple isn’t always the first company to introduce a particular product or service. But when it does finally decide to take a stab at something, it attempts to do it better than everyone else. That’s the message Apple tried to get across when it announced its new Sign In with Apple feature this month at WWDC.
It’s true that some developers had been looking to Apple for a more private authentication option for apps—particularly as an alternative to Facebook Login, which came under intense scrutiny last fall after a massive security breach involving Login compromised as many as 90 million Facebook accounts. One security expert who spoke to me for this story suggested that elements of Apple’s authentication feature, which hasn’t launched yet, may very well be more secure than other solutions.
But other app makers have mixed feelings on what Apple has proposed. I spoke to a variety of developers who make apps for iOS and Android, one of whom asked to remain anonymous because they aren’t authorized to speak on behalf of their employer. Some are skeptical that Sign In with Apple will offer a solution dramatically different from what’s already available through Facebook or Google.
MacDailyNews Take: These so-called “skeptics” will be proven wrong.
Smart developers already get it.
Apple’s Sign In with Apple is dramatically different from the crap polluting the Internet from the online advertiser-tracking firms, Google and Facebook. Apple will not track users’ activity in apps or websites. Sign In with Apple was built from the ground up to give users peace of mind about their privacy. Data collection is limited to the user’s name and email address, and Apple’s private email relay lets users receive email even if they prefer to keep their address private. Apple will not track users as they interact with apps.
Going through the long article to find out why some developers didn’t like Sign In with Apple I found out these reasons:
— those developers WANTED the info Facebook and Google provided like personal photos, email addresses etc.
article : “as a company we have to know who we’re transacting with and who we’re selling to. It’s definitely something we would like to assess more fully.””
— those developers are worried that their Android apps that don’t have Sign In With Apple would be considered inferior or that users will get out of Facebook etc and then won’t be able to sign in to an Android version of their app.
i.e all the reasons are for mainly for developers benefit not their consumers
“Whereas something like Facebook is a rich application that people use for lots of data sharing”
Food for thought. “Rich Data Sharing”.
Unfortunately some of these developers would probably go into the ‘Apple Monopoly Anti Trust’ case and complain that Apple is too powerful with it’s app store (article “And that gives Apple more control, which the third-party app makers don’t like.”) and the investigators will not understand the privacy issues etc.
Some times I think Apple is ta Lone Wolf trying to push forward issues like privacy, unwanted surveillance while everyone else including the other big companies are just out for No.1.