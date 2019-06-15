This feature in Apple’s new iPadOS is easy to miss, but it’s a killer productivity tool

Jason Aten for Inc.:

When Apple first launched iPadOS at its developer’s conference earlier this month, the overwhelming consensus seemed to be that the iPad was finally getting the operating system it deserved. The iPad Pro’s, in particular, were far more powerful than the software was capable of taking advantage of, and this update brought pretty much all of the most anticipated features.

After 10 days of using the beta version on an 11” iPad Pro, I stand firmly behind my earlier conclusion that the iPad is finally ready to replace your laptop. What I didn’t realize at the time was that there’s one feature that stands above the rest: the new Siri Shortcuts combined with the widgets on the home screen.

The newly designed home screen allows you to show widgets. Along with your calendar, weather, or any number of other widgets like your mail, you can create a widget with your top Siri Shortcuts. That means that on my home screen, I have a nice button sitting there for “New Article Setup.”