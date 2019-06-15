Things you need to know as Apple ‘kills’ iTunes

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

Apple is separating iTunes into new Apple Music, TV and Podcasts apps, but it isn’t really killing the veteran media management software it launched in April 2003… Don’t worry. All your music, movies and podcasts will be fine – they’ll just be stored in a different place and made available through their specific apps. All your playlists, ripped albums and purchased content will be made available through the Music app, which will also integrate iTunes Match, if you use it.

“Users will have access to their entire music library, whether they downloaded the songs, purchased them or ripped them from a CD,” Apple says.

Turns out we’ve been wasting time syncing our devices with iTunes for the last 18-years — who knew? Apple now seems to think it would have been just as simple to let us engage in these tasks using the Finder, which we will do from now on…