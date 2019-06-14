AirPods continue to dominate the wireless hearables market

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

The size of the global market for true wireless hearables reached 17.5 million units in quarter one (Q1) of 2019, growing 40% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), according to the findings of Counterpoint Research’s Hearables Market Tracker. While all regions continued to grow, North America and Europe were the fastest growing regions.

Apple’s market share remained at the same level seen in the last quarter, failing to grow in spite of the launch of its second generation AirPods. Still, it dominates the market…