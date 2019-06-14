Pro Mac users explain why they’re buying Apple’s new Mac Pro

William Gallagher and Mike Wuerthele for AppleInsider:

You know if you’re in the market for a new Mac Pro… Apple talked to many such people during the process of designing the new machine. Now that it’s out and everyone can consider it, AppleInsider talked to the very type of users that Apple has aimed at with this new machine.

Not everyone could go on the record. We spoke with people from the Department of Defense, and we spoke with people such as photographers and editors whose work is sensitive and so can’t be identified.

However, we also spoke with people inside companies such as Adobe, who were happy to tell us publicly what we wanted to know. We talked with users who work in video editing, ones who already run their entire businesses on the previous Mac Pro, and ones who need to work with huge amounts of data and do so without delays…

Alongside the ability to save time in their work now, every person we interviewed sees the Mac Pro as an investment that will pay off over years.