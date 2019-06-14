Apple: iPhone batteries are wearing out too quickly, and iOS 13 will offer a possible solution

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:

iOS 13 will include a new feature to help extend the life of your battery. This is welcome news for those who plan of keeping their iPhones for longer than a few years. It took my iPhone 8 Plus less than 18 months of use for the battery to show signs of wear. This is essentially a natural by-product of the regular recharging that the iPhone needs in order to keep it running. It seems that Apple is aware of this battery wear issue, and is building a new feature into iOS 13 that will try to mitigate some of the damage that the regular charging does to the lithium pack. The new feature, called “Optimized battery charging,” will be turned on by default on devices…

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, as we wrote last week, iOS 13 has extra smart battery charging built right in!

More info on what Apple’s doing in iOS 13 is here.

And, again, just to reiterate: Don’t run your iPhone down to zero if you can help it and keep it on charge whenever possible.

We just checked a Day One (November 3, 2017) iPhone X that is basically connected to a charger 20 hours per day. Settings > Battery > Battery Health. The iPhone was always on charge whenever possible. Its battery currently has a maximum capacity of 96%.

See also: I used an iPhone X for a year and had 99% battery health – here’s how I did it.