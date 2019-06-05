Apple’s iOS 13 will save your iPhone’s battery – by not fully charging it

Josh Hendrickson for How-To Geek:

Lithium-ion batteries, like those in iPhones, have a longer usable life if you don’t charge above 80%. But, to last the day, you probably want a full charge. With iOS 13, Apple may give you the best of both worlds.

Apple announced iOS 13 at WWDC 2019. Buried in the list of extra features was a note about “battery optimization.” Apple says it will be “reducing the time your iPhone spends fully charged.” Specifically, Apple will prevent your iPhone from charging above 80% until you need it.

You might be wondering why Apple wants to keep your iPhone at 80% charge. It’s all about the way Lithium-ion battery technology works.

Earlier rechargeable technology suffered from the memory effect — essentially, batteries lost track of their maximum capacities if you constantly recharged them after only partially discharging them. Lithium-ion batteries don’t have that problem. If you’re still draining your battery to empty before recharging it, you should stop. You’re damaging your battery’s health.

In iOS 13, a new charging algorithm will keep your iPhone at 80% when charging overnight. That algorithm will determine when you typically wake up and start the day, and restart the charging sequence to give you fully charged battery when you wake up.