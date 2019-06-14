Brad Pitt, Steve Jobs’ widow, and Britain’s fallen star investor reportedly backed a startup betting on ‘cold fusion’

Theron Mohamed for BusinessInsider:
Brad Pitt, Steve Jobs’ widow, and Britain’s best-known fund manager [Neil Woodford] reportedly invested in a fringe nuclear energy startup inexplicably valued at close to $1 billion.
The Financial Times reported that the unlikely trio apparently saw potential in Industrial Heat, a North Carolina-based company seeking to develop power sources that rely on cold fusion, or generating nuclear power without the need for intense heat.
A pair of chemists claimed to have achieved cold fusion in 1989, but repeated failures to reproduce their findings has led to mainstream scientists treating the concept with deep skepticism, according to a team of researchers currently revisiting cold fusion. Their efforts “have yet to yield any evidence” of its existence, they wrote. Their experiments are being funded by Google — famous for throwing money at radical ideas it calls “moonshots.”
MacDailyNews Take: Reminds us of when Johnny Carson, among with many others, got roped in by Joseph Newman’s perpetual motion machine back in the 1980s:
5 Comments
Don’t invest in anything that you cannot comprehend. If they come selling FTL (faster than light) drive technology, and the math is above your head, find an expert. If you can’t find an expert on FTL drives, there’s a reason for that.
Fools and their money are soon parted.
I can appreciate the desire to invest in and promote new technologies, particularly those that appear to have the potential to greatly improve our future. But you have to be careful. Sometimes the science may be valid, but we do not currently have a way to effectively implement it. And sometimes what appears to be science is actually just wishful thinking driven by human weaknesses. There is a reason that perpetual motion machine concepts keep turning up.
That said, do not get discouraged from pursuing valid and peer-reviewed scientific advancements. Research and development on new technologies generally involve many failures over years of attempts, and most efforts never pan out. But the ones that do…awesome!
You find your tax write offs where you can.
This is a fascinating field. Actually, some decades ago cold fusion was shown to work when a beam of muons was directed at liquid hydrogen (maybe deuterium, don’t recall). The muons (basically heavy electrons) replace electrons in the atoms and, because they are so heavy, made very small atoms such that the nuclei were close enough to fuse. The problem was that muons have very short half-lives and are costly to produce so this was not a practical procedure for energy production.
The essential idea of cold fusion is that some atomic lattice (Pd for instance) would have some small pockets such that when heavily loaded with hydrogen two hydrogen nuclei could be very close together when screened by the nearby electrons. After some large number of oscillations they could fuse.
If it worked really well there would be no guessing, a vast amount of energy would be produced that would destroy the equipment. The usual claim is that only small amounts of heat are produced. As pointed out in the reference paper cited, measuring heat production in a vessel that is kept at high temperature and pressure is really hard.
It’s great that they are researching this, but I am skeptical that it will produce results soon. Seems like they would be better off funding university research rather than a corporate startup.