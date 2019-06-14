Brad Pitt, Steve Jobs’ widow, and Britain’s fallen star investor reportedly backed a startup betting on ‘cold fusion’

Theron Mohamed for BusinessInsider:

Brad Pitt, Steve Jobs’ widow, and Britain’s best-known fund manager [Neil Woodford] reportedly invested in a fringe nuclear energy startup inexplicably valued at close to $1 billion.

The Financial Times reported that the unlikely trio apparently saw potential in Industrial Heat, a North Carolina-based company seeking to develop power sources that rely on cold fusion, or generating nuclear power without the need for intense heat.

A pair of chemists claimed to have achieved cold fusion in 1989, but repeated failures to reproduce their findings has led to mainstream scientists treating the concept with deep skepticism, according to a team of researchers currently revisiting cold fusion. Their efforts “have yet to yield any evidence” of its existence, they wrote. Their experiments are being funded by Google — famous for throwing money at radical ideas it calls “moonshots.”