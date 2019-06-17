Apple is designing for a post-Facebook world

Mark Wilson for Fast Compnay:

“Contacts.” It’s such an impersonal word for the friends and family in your life, stored in your iCloud under their names and numbers. For years, Apple has overlooked the power of these contacts, designing its operating systems around apps rather than the social connections of the people who use them. But [earlier this month], at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced a series of new features for its upcoming iOS 13 operating system that put users and their existing social networks at the center of the Apple ecosystem of apps and services. It’s an enticing vision of software for a post-Facebook era.

Take the new Notes. In iOS 13, you’ll still be able to make a standard Reminder or To-Do list. But since Notes knows your contacts, now you can mention people inside the app to tag them (it seems to work much like tagging on Facebook—but presumably, Notes will send an iMessage notification directly to the tagged friend). Tagging allows you to schedule a call for a meeting in a To-Do list. Then, iMessages will send the tagged attendees a reminder 10 minutes before that meeting. In this sense, iOS 13 isn’t organized by apps, it’s organized by your contacts. Your relationship, and plans with someone, are dictating how the OS responds and linking one app to another.

A similar thing happens with updates to how iOS handles photos. For years, Apple has been able to spot the faces of friends and family in photos you took on the iPhone. But now, if you view a photo with friends inside, Apple will suggest you message it to those same friends. That’s because the OS is thinking in terms of relationships. It knows you very well want to share a photo with friends in it with those friends.