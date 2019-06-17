How to keep Apple AirPods from falling out of your ears

Jason Hiner reports for CNET:

There’s plenty to like about Apple AirPods: No wires to get tangled, automatic pairing with Apple devices, good battery life and solid audio performance. But there are two things not to like. There’s the premium price tag and the fact that they can fall out of your ears so easily. While there’s not much we can do about the price, there is a low-cost solution to help keep the AirPods ($159 at Amazon) snug in your ears…

For the past couple months I’ve been using a set of silicone earbud tips that slip over the AirPods. They have worked like a charm in keeping the AirPods from falling out. In fact, they now stay in my ears better than most of the wired earbuds I use.

The silicone tips I got were the the AhaStyle AirPods Ear Hooks. They cost less than $15 on Amazon and they come in two sizes, large and small.