Apple spending up to $30 million per film to make Oscar-worthy Apple TV+ content, considering acquiring a library of content

Alexandra Steigrad for The New York Post:

Apple has been busy with a new project: financing six small-budget movies a year with an eye toward stories that could win Academy Awards, sources have told The Post.

Hollywood sources say the tech giant has been approaching “elevated” directors and other film talent in recent months to talk about bankrolling projects with Oscar-winning potential.

Apple is looking to spend $5 million to $30 million per project, sources said, adding that the company is being driven by Netflix’s recent spate of Oscar nominations and win for Best Foreign Film with “Roma” — legitimizing Netflix head Reed Hastings’ standing in Hollywood…

The source said Apple’s search for six small-budget films is not related to its multiyear agreement, signed in November, to make movies with A24, the studio behind 2017 Academy Award-winning film “Moonlight.” That deal has already led to plans for a film directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.

Unlike Disney, which also plans to launch a new streaming service this year, Apple lacks a library of content that consumers can riffle through when they are done watching the new stuff — and has been internally debating whether to acquire one, a well-placed source said. “They are literally anxious and clueless about what they really want to do,” the source said. “Half the culture hates them making content, and the other half wants to meet stars.” “It’s a content arms race,” according to [Dan Ives, an analyst from Wedbush Securities], who said he expects Apple will ultimately stop the hand-wringing and just buy a library from Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, MGM or A24.