Apple MacBook and MacBook Air are poised to get fresh new upgrades

Aaron Brown for T3:

Apple is about to give a lick of paint to a number of its most popular notebooks, including an update to the redesigned MacBook Air announced last year.

The revelation that upgraded Mac notebooks are in the works comes courtesy of a new filing with the Eurasian Economic Commission database. In the past, these registrations have been a precursor to the product unveil a few months later.

The latest fillings, first spotted by the team at MacRumors, include seven separate model numbers designated as “portable computers” by Apple. These are listed as A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182, and A2251 in the official documentation.

We expect these model numbers to correspond to an updated version of the 12-inch Apple MacBook… The redesigned MacBook Air, first announced in October 2018, is also a prime candidate for refreshed internals.