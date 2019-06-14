Reading between the lines of Apple’s WWDC announcements shows the shape of Apple’s plans to come

Dan Moren writes for Macworld:

…Beyond just the features that Apple has included (or hasn’t) in the next versions of its software platforms, there’s also a lot to glean from these [WWDC 2019] announcements about the company’s future plans. In some cases they’re obvious; in others, you just need to read between the lines a little bit. As I pored over Apple’s website, I noticed a few things that made me think about what the folks in Cupertino might have in store.

Browse through the list of features for iOS 13 and iPadOS and something might catch your eye: an entire sub-heading devoted to improvements specifically for India. This includes everything from an Indian English voice for Siri to support for all 22 of India’s official national languages to new Indian fonts and typing prediction for Hindi…

With iOS 13’s swap for the “press and hold” feature, I wouldn’t be surprised to see 3D Touch quietly shuffled off in this year or next year’s flagship iPhone, consigned to the dustbin of history as an experiment that didn’t quite pay off…