Don’t believe these iPhone Lightning cable myths

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:

The market for third-party Lightning cables for the iPhone is massive, and it’s growing by the day. In fact, I don’t think a week goes by when I’m not sent a pitch for some new “wonder cable” that sounds too good to be true.

In fact, the market is now getting so crowded that companies are resorting to out and out lies to try to make their cable stand out.

Here are some iPhone cable myths that are simply not true.

• The indestructible cable

• Super-fast charging cables

• The cable Apple supplies is poor