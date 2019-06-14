Don’t believe these iPhone Lightning cable myths

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:
The market for third-party Lightning cables for the iPhone is massive, and it’s growing by the day. In fact, I don’t think a week goes by when I’m not sent a pitch for some new “wonder cable” that sounds too good to be true.
In fact, the market is now getting so crowded that companies are resorting to out and out lies to try to make their cable stand out.
Here are some iPhone cable myths that are simply not true.
• The indestructible cable
• Super-fast charging cables
• The cable Apple supplies is poor
MacDailyNews Take: We use, and swear by, Anker Powerline Lightning Cables. They are Apple MFi-Certified, less expensive than Apple’s Lightning cables, and we’ve had only success using them.
I don’t know about cable myths but I do know Apple’s cables don’t last long even if they are made out of green materials.
Like MDN I use Anker cables and without really thinking about it I always seem to get White. I assume it’s because Apple have conditioned me that way.
(I think I went with Anker after reading reviews from iMore and Wirecutter.)