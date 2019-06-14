Analyst: Apple could surge to $1 trillion market cap again on U.S.-China trade deal

Sam Unsted for Bloomberg:

A resolution to U.S.-China trade tensions could add as much as $25 a share to Apple Inc.’s stock price and take it back to a $1 trillion market value, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives. A $25 increase would be about 13% above Apple’s closing price of $194.15 a share on Thursday and would take its market value back into 13 figures.

Apple in August became the first U.S. company with a $1 trillion value, though it’s been below that since November.

A U.S.-China deal “would take away the primary China risk which is a dark cloud over the stock now,” Ives wrote in a note. Investors now are pricing in a harsher impact on Apple than Ives sees playing out based on how the situation stands today, “despite the noise.”

Ives also said the risk-reward on Apple remains compelling at the current price and that the company is the safest among FAANG stocks from any antitrust threats.