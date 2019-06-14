Dexcom CEO teases Apple Watch collaboration: ‘This tool is great for people with diabetes’

Tyler Clifford for CNBC:

Dexcom will launch a number of upgrades for its G6 diabetes system over the next year, including its direct-to-Apple Watch version, CEO Kevin Sayer said Thursday.

Apple CEO Tim Cook earlier this year said he wanted to leave a mark on the health care industry under his tenure at the iconic technology giant. The collaboration between the two companies would allow diabetes patients to track glucose on Apple’s top wearable device.

“It’s coming,” Sayer said in a sit-down interview with Jim Cramer on “Mad Money.” “And this tool is great for people with diabetes.”