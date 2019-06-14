Apple Maps’ new ‘Look Around’ feature is way smoother than Google Maps’ Street View

No Comments

Charlotte Henry for The Mac Observer:

Apple revealed that there would be a new Look Around feature in Apple Maps at iOS 13.

It is similar to Street View in Google Maps. However…

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Maps’ smooth, crystal clear Look Around puts Google Maps’ choppy, antiquated Street View to shame!

Add Your Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , ,