Apple’s next-gen iPhone could kill Lightning port in favor of USB-C

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:

As developers — and the curious — trawl through the iOS 13 beta, it seems that some quite interesting secrets are tumbling out. One tidbit is the hint that Apple could be getting ready to drop the Lightning port and switch over to the USB-C standard with the iPhone 11… There are also plenty of rumors circulating that Apple is planning a complete switch over to USB-C. There’s also regulatory pressure from the EU on Apple to dump the proprietary connector and make the switch to USB-C…

Apple has already kitted out the new iPad Pro with USB-C, allowing it to have broader functionality. Making the switch to the standard on the iPhone would also make sense because it would bring with it a whole raft of new features… It’s unlikely that Apple choosing to kit out the iPad Pro with a USB-C port was a one-off.