Apple’s ‘iPhone 11’ launch date leaks from Verizon

Ed Hardy for Cult of Mac:

Information [is] reportedly leaking from the largest US wireless carrier reveals when Apple’s next handset is going to launch.

However, the timing is not a surprise so it’s not clear if Verizon has inside information or if the company is just guessing based on previous iPhone launch dates.

The next iPhone will launch in the latter part of September, according to a Tweet from frequent leaker Evan Blass. A graphic shows the date being approximately Sept. 20.