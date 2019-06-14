Apple should follow Google’s lead and ‘leak’ the iPhone 11 design early

Michael Simon for Macworld:

It’s only June but already the fall smartphone wars are heating up. Apple last week unveiled iOS 13 and with it many of the new features that will grace the next iPhone, and now Google has one-upped the hype machine with an unprecedented reveal of the Pixel 4 months ahead of its presumed launch.

It’s a smart and savvy move. Smartphone makers have long wrestled with the reality that keeping a new handset secret until its launch is a futile effort… Leaks have become big business, and there’s very little Apple, Google, or anyone else can do to keep their latest creation under wraps.

If Apple were to “leak” an official render of the iPhone 11 over the summer, it would make instant headlines and cause a frenzy in the media. It would stop blurry spy shots and speculation. And I don’t think it would hurt sales either, since we all know it’s coming… But perhaps most importantly it would take some of the pressure off Apple to blow our minds in September.