Apple snuck a Toronto Raptors tribute into its Canadian home page

Darrell Etherington for TechCrunch:

The Toronto Raptors won the 2019 NBA Championship last night, which is probably not news to you if you’re A) Canadian (like me) or B) a basketball fan. But unless you’re starting your Friday off shopping for Apple gear on their Canadian website, you might not have noticed this subtle Easter egg.

If you go to https://apple.com/ca, which is the Canadian localized version of Apple’s home page, you’ll be greeted by a fleeting animation that pushes down from the top of the screen… It’s fun, and probably done with the approval of headquarters in Cupertino — though there’s likely a fair number of Golden State fans there who aren’t thrilled at the reminder of who took home the win.