Hands-on with Apple’s watchOS 6: Dedicated App Store, new watch faces, noise monitoring, and more

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple at the 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference introduced watchOS 6, the latest version of the software designed for the Apple Watch. watchOS 6 brings some notable improvements to watchOS, including new apps, a dedicated App Store, new watch faces, updated health features, and tons more.

For the first time, watchOS 6 brings a dedicated App Store to the Apple Watch, letting you search for, browse, and download apps right on your wrist even when an iPhone isn’t available. The update also further untethers the watch from the iPhone, as it allows developers to create apps that are just for the Apple Watch and don’t need to be tied to a companion iPhone app…

When it launches in the fall, watchOS 6 will be available on all Apple Watch models with the exception of the original Apple Watch…