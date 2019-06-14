Hands-on with Apple’s watchOS 6: Dedicated App Store, new watch faces, noise monitoring, and more

Apple at the 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference introduced watchOS 6, the latest version of the software designed for the Apple Watch. watchOS 6 brings some notable improvements to watchOS, including new apps, a dedicated App Store, new watch faces, updated health features, and tons more.
For the first time, watchOS 6 brings a dedicated App Store to the Apple Watch, letting you search for, browse, and download apps right on your wrist even when an iPhone isn’t available. The update also further untethers the watch from the iPhone, as it allows developers to create apps that are just for the Apple Watch and don’t need to be tied to a companion iPhone app…
When it launches in the fall, watchOS 6 will be available on all Apple Watch models with the exception of the original Apple Watch…
MacDailyNews Take: watchOS 6 looks very good and it’s already pretty fast even in early beta mode, so this is shaping up to be a very strong release later this year for all non-Series 0 Apple Watch owners! The Apple Watch App Store and the ability for developers to create independent Watch apps are going to be huge for Apple Watch going forward!
Makes you wonder what new hardware features will be in this years new AppleWatches?
The full article did not mention it they also upgraded their iPhone to beta iOS13. I am assuming so since the watch app on the phone looked somewhat different.
With watchOS 6 further untethering from the iPhone, will a watch running watchOS 6 still work with an iPhone 6 running iOS 12? If not, I probably won’t be updating watch software until my trusty iPhone 6 dies many years in the future.