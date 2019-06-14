Folding phone misery continues for Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Consumers wanting to own their own foldable smartphone have a while longer to wait, after AT&T cancelled all pre-orders for the ill-fated Samsung Galaxy Fold, while Huawei has advised it will be holding back the launch of its own flexible screen launch to perform more testing before releasing the Mate X.

Samsung delayed the release of the Galaxy Fold after early reviews of the smartphone revealed the screen was prone to breaking at the hinge… A teardown of the Galaxy Fold reveals some concerning problems with the design, such as the 7-millimeter gap in the bezel where the two halves met, which could be an inlet for debris. When folded, the spine was “flanked by massive gaps” that could allow more debris inside and to cause further damage.

The concerns with Samsung’s Galaxy Fold has prompted a rethink by another manufacturer. CNBC reports Huawei is delaying its own Mate X foldable smartphone from its original June launch until September, in order to carry out extra tests on the device to avoid a similar fiasco.